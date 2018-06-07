Share:

Dutch company to set up eggs processing factory in Bin Qasim

KARACHI (APP): Frisian Egg, a Netherlands based multinational eggs processing company, will set up Pakistan's largest eggs processing factory in Sindh in collaboration with a Pakistani partner, which is expected to start commercial production by the end of this year (2018). This was briefed to Sindh Board of Investment (SBI) chairperson Naheed Memon in a meeting regarding Barkat Frisian Pasteurized egg company plant here, said a statement on Wednesday. Addressing the meeting, Naheed said that establishment of Barkat Frisian Pasteurized egg plant in collaboration with Dutch company in Bin Qasim industrial park is a sign of trust of international companies on Pakistan's economy. Naheed Memon said that SBI supports entrepreneurship, innovation and foreign technology collaboration which are all necessary ingredients for setting up modern industry and creating jobs. Naheed said that through this joint venture, modern technology will introduced in the province through which local poultry industry will get incentives.

Agri experts advise growers to complete rice cultivation by 30th

FAISALABAD (APP): Agriculture experts have advised the growers to start cultivation of rice and complete it by end of June to get bumper yield. A spokesman of the agriculture department said here Wednesday that the agriculture department has planned to cultivate rice crops over 4.448 million acres of land in Punjab province and it would produce 3.5 million tons yield this year. He advised the growers to use approved varieties of the rice for cultivation as approved varieties of rice are not only disease-resistant but also give maximum production. Among approved varieties include Super Basmati, Shaheen Basmati, Basmati-370, Basmati-385, Basmati Pak, Basmati-2000, Basmati-515, ARI-6, KS-282, KSK-133, NIAB ARI-9 and Basmati-198. He asked the growers to complete cultivation of rice before June 30 to get better and high quality production. Saplings of Basmati-370, Basmati-385, Basmati Pak, Basmati-2000 and Basmati-515 should be transferred in the fields up to June 20 while Saheen Basmati can be cultivated up to June 30, he added.

Govt encouraging establishment of new deep conversion oil refineries

ISLAMABAD (APP): The government is encouraging establishment of new deep conversion oil refineries by extending a landmark incentives package including exemption from all duties, taxes, surcharges and levies on import besides a 20-year income tax holiday. “The exemption will be applicable on all machinery, vehicles, plants and equipment, other materials and spares and consumables for setting up, operation, maintenance and repair of the refinery,” official sources told APP. The package facility, they said, would also be applicable on existing facilities where refining capacity was expanded by installing deep conversion units with capacity of at least 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) oil. The sources said Pakistan was moving fast towards achieving self-reliance in crude oil production after the government accelerated exploration of indigenous hydrocarbon resources during the last five years. In June 2015, the Byco Petroleum Company had established the country's largest production unit.

Construction of new dams need of hour, say energy experts

ISLAMABAD (APP): Energy experts on Wednesday said that development of new water and hydropower projects is the need of the hour to meet the ever-increasing demand of water and energy in country. Energy expert Hanan Mushtaq, talking to Radio Pakistan, highlighted the importance of building new and mega water reservoirs, saying that water will be one of the major issues in near future. He said that construction of dams would not only resolve country's water crisis but would also bring prosperity in the country and provide jobs to thousands of people. Economist Dr Noor Fatima said electricity is a main component in the economic development of any country. In order to convert backward economy into modern economy, electricity plays a major role. She said the next government should pay special attention on construction of new dams and on generating electricity through alternate sources. The next government should prioritize the improvement of energy mix and use alternate resources for electricity production.