LAHORE - Indian doctors treated 500 patients in Pakistan and India illegally, leaving question mark on performance of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), immigration and other departments concerned.

As per PMDC laws, a foreign doctor, no matter how qualified he is, cannot practice in the country without getting permission after paying due fee.

A couple of days ago, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested four people allegedly involved in taking liver transplant donors and recipients to India on fake documents.

The arrested are identified as Irfan Munir, a resident of Sahiwal, Muhamammad Hanif, a resident of Deepalpur area of Okara district, Ali Hanif from Lahore and Mubashar Hussain from Gujrat.

During preliminary interrogation, the accused alleged they were working for a doctor, Azizur Rehman, who runs a clinic in Shah Jamal.

An FIA investigator told this scribe that they raided Pak Health Care Clinic in Shah Jamal to arrest Dr Aziz but he managed escape.

According to FIA officials, the suspects used to take the people to India for liver transplant against hefty amounts.

The investigator said clinic record showed Aziz got 500 patients’ livers transplanted by Indian doctors.

Muhammad Hanif told The Nation that somebody introduced him to Afzaal who is working for Dr Aziz in Lahore.

“Dr Aziz paid me Rs250,000 for a kidney donation in June 2015,” he said, adding that he was shifted to Beijing where Dr Awais removed a piece from his liver in Digen Forst Saloon.

After that, he added that Afzaal asked him to work as an agent against commission.

He claimed he took 11 persons to Afzaal who referred them to Dr Aziz for transplant of kidney and liver.

Mubashir said that first time he got his cousin’s kidney transplanted in India by Dr Wasoo.

He claimed that Dr Wasoo used to visit Pakistan and stay in a Faisalabad hotel where he check patients taken there by Dr Aziz of Lahore.

Mubashir is working as Popular Welfare Assistant and is well connected with the families and aware of their financial conditions.

But he claimed that he referred just one patient to Dr Aziz after his cousin case.

As per FIA investigators Dr Aziz used to invite Indian doctors.

FIA team also recovered $36,000 from the arrested.

Initial interrogation revealed that this racket of agents, doctors and paramedics was conniving with Indian doctors Dr Subhash Gupta of New Delhi and Dr Wasoo while Dr Awais is from China.

Innocent people were induced for transplantation of kidney and liver in China and India. The gang used to receive around Rs10 million from recipients and pay Rs50,000 to donors, it is learnt.

Indian doctors used to visit Pakistan for consultancy and marketing illegally in connivance with such rackets.

Bogus documents i.e birth certificate, affidavit, family registration certificate (FRC) showing blood relationship between donor and recipients were prepared for visas and subsequent submission to Indian hospitals. Fake attestations were also managed by Dr Aziz.

Most of illegal transplant were done by Dr Subhash Gupta in New Dehli and doctors of Fortress Hospital Neda India and Dr Zewakh.

Human organ transplant laws are same in Pakistan and India under which just blood relation can donate organ to anyone in both countries.

An FIA investigator said, “We have traced CNIC number of Dr Aziz and shortly we will nab him apart from this his name has been placed on Black List (BL).

The FIA has also recommended his bank accounts be freezed and properties be sealed off.

When contacted, a PMDC senior officer said on anonymity that no foreign doctor can do practice in Pakistan without permission. For this purpose he would have to submit his application to PMDC seeking permission of practice and he would also have to pay Rs10000 fee. It takes more than 15 days for approval, he concluded.