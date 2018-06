Share:

The World Bank on Wednesday noted that Pakistan’s GDP growth would slow down to 5 percent in next fiscal year from 5.8 percent of the outgoing year. Pakistan’s GDP growth rose to 5.8 percent in FY2017/18, supported by infrastructure projects funded by the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), improvements in energy supply, and persistent private consumption growth, the World Bank (WB) stated in its ‘June 2018 Global Economic Prospects report’.