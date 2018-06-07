Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) will announce its final decision about participation in the general elections in the next two to three days.

“Yes, we are considering the option to boycott the election. But it depends upon the Supreme Court verdict on nomination papers,” Noorullah Siddiqui, the PAT spokesperson, told The Nation Wednesday. He said the party’s core committee meeting held on Monday and Tuesday and the issue of boycott of the elections was discussed in detail. Most of the PAT leaders, he said, were in favour of boycott of the upcoming general elections. When asked if the party would completely stay out of the election or allow its members to contest as independent candidates, he said boycott meant for a complete boycott. Removal of sections 62 and 63 of the Constitution from the nomination papers was main reason behind PAT objection on polls, he said.