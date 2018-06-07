Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority on Wednesday shut down 11 food businesses over failure to meet quality and hygiene standards. A PFA team sealed AM Enterprises Water Filtration Plant in Shahdarah for using PFA logo without getting permission from the authority and using rusted machinery.

Apart from that, workers of the plant did not have medical certificates. Further, a team of PFA shut down Kausar Dairy Farm, located in the Bund Road area near New Khan Bus Terminal, over poor hygiene and failure to follow authority’s instructions. Food safety teams inspected eateries, production units, sweet shops, dairy units, chicken sales points, catering companies and others.

The teams conducted tests of milk, spices and other essential commodities on the spot and imposed fine tickets on 45 food business operators. Out of 11, two food points were closed in the provincial metropolis.