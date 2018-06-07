Share:

LAHORE - PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has said his party is committed to serving the masses in future like it did in the last five years.

“I am determined to do much for Karachi and other parts of Sindh where people are crying for basic needs,” the chief minister said while talking to a delegation of PML-N Sindh led by party’s provincial president Shah Muhammad Shah.

PML-N Sindh General Secretary Saleem Zia was also part of the delegation. Shah said that people of Sindh are looking towards Shehbaz Sharif for development and prosperity in their province. He said Punjab has made tremendous progress under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif and this development has become a role model for Sindh and other provinces. Senator Saleem Zia said that Shehbaz Sharif has won hearts of people by working day and night for welfare of the masses.

Shehbaz said the PML-N is striving for public welfare and prosperity and will continue to do so in future as well. “The Sindh rulers have done nothing for Karachi and interior Sindh. That is why Sindh and the city of Karachi are lamenting their devastation,” he said. He said that he was saddened to see dilapidated infrastructure during his visits to Sindh and Karachi. He said that Karachi and rest of Sindh will be developed like Lahore and Punjab if people vote his party to power in the next general elections.

Separately, the parliamentary board of the PML-N continued interviewing aspirants for PML-N tickets in Model Town, with party president Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.

The board interviewed the applicants for party tickets from Gujranwala Division on Wednesday.

Addressing the meeting, Shehbaz said the PML-N will go to elections with complete preparation. “Our five-year performance is evident to people,” he said. He said that people know who served them and who ignored their mandate. He said that free and fair elections will guarantee development and prosperity in Pakistan.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Rana Tanvir Hussain, Chaudhry Sher Ali, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Ahsan Iqbal, Khurram Dastgir and other members of the parliamentary board attended the meeting.

Earlier on Wednesday, Senator Chaudhry Tanvir met PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif.

Talking to him, Shehbaz said that PML-N’s tenure is the best period in the history of the country. Despite hurdles created by political opponents, the journey of development has not been stopped, he said. He said that ruling party’s opponents have written stories of destruction and devastation in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said, “We have written a new history by following the principles of honesty, trust, hard work and commitment. As a result, people of Punjab are enjoying all facilities, which are their right, he said. “We have fulfilled our obligations,” he said. He said that PML-N’s political opponents deceived people. On the other hand, he said, “We have served the masses day and night and special attention was paid to provide relief to the people. That is why we shall go to people with our heads high in the elections, he concluded.