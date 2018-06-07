Share:

LAHORE - PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Orangzeb has said the PML-N has nothing do with Reham Khan’s book on her former husband Imran Khan.

While talking to media persons at Model Town here yesterday, she said Raham Khan has been the wife of Imran Khan and the book is a matter between both of them while her party has no role in it. She said PML-N does not like politics of character-assassination.

To a question, Marriyum Orangzeb expressed determination that the election will be held on time and nobody can change its schedule. She was highly optimistic about PML-N victory with a thumping majority in the elections, saying her party has served the people in a big way and they want it to come to power again to continue the journey of public service.

SAJID MIR CALLS ON SHEHBAZ: Jamiat-e-Ahle Hadith Pakistan Amir Senator Sajid Mir yesterday called on Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shehbaz Sharif.

On this occasion, Shehbaz Sharif said prosperous, developed and peaceful Pakistan is the destination of PML-N and added all-out efforts were made to deal with the challenges of the country during the last five years. He expressed satisfaction that these efforts had yielded positive results. He stated promoters of negative politics do not want progress and prosperity in the country. He said politics of personal interests is not in the interest of the country. “Pakistan will be strengthened if we follow a collective path. We all have to move the country forward and make it prosperous,” he asserted.

Baitul Maal Punjab Chairman Salman Mangla was also present on the occasion.