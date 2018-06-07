Share:

­ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has requested the Election Commission of Pakistan to take notice of all the appointments and postings made by former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif only a few days before the expiry of their tenures.

PTI Secretary Information Fawad Chaudhry in a letter has requested the Commission to intervene into the matter as these appointments and transfers as well as postings made, especially in grade 21 and 22, in the Federal government and Punjab, could affect the transparency of the general elections.

These appointments and postings were made at a time when the terms of these two governments were about to expire and the schedule of the election had already been released, he said.

"So in the given circumstances, the chances increase that these appointments might affect the election process directly or indirectly," the letter said and added: "The ECP is requested to analyse all the appointments and transfers as well as postings to ensure transparency in elections."

Fawad further said that it was the Constitutional duty of the ECP to ensure the conduct of transparent, impartial and just elections. And it is the responsibility of the Commission to oversee all the factors that can affect the transparency of elections, he added.

The PTI Secretary Information also brought the attention of the ECP towards his May 29 letter highlighting the decision of Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif to appoint new Advocate General Punjab and a dozen of law officers only a few hours before the expiry of his office.

"I had requested the ECP to take notice of the matter but unfortunately the Commission did not take any step in this connection and because of the reason, these governments got encouragement to make appointments in grade 21 and grade 22," he said.

In a separate letter written to the Secretary Establishment Division, Fawad Chaudhry has requested him to provide detailed lists of all appointments and transfer postings made by the then Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in all federal government's departments, Ministries and divisions during the last two weeks of his government. "So PTI as a political party could analyse the effects of all these appointments and postings on next election," the letter said, adding, the Secretary was bound to provide this information within required time period under the Constitution and concerned right to information law.

The letter claimed that PTI was the most popular party of the federation and as a political entity transparency in election was among its priorities and government employees had an important role in the conduct of elections.