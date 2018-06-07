Share:

KARACHI - Pasban-e-Pakistan President Altaf Shakoor has warmly welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, making it mandatory to submit affidavit along with the nomination papers for the coming general elections, saying it is a great win of democracy and rule of law.

In a statement here Wednesday, he said that the five-member bench presided by the chief justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has given a historic ruling that all candidates will have to submit the affidavit within three days.

He said the Lahore High Court (LHC) had already ruled that the nomination forms of the electoral candidates did not seek necessary information and declarations such as details on educational background, criminal record and dual citizenship. It had ordered the election commission of Pakistan (ECP) to again add the requirements of the Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution of Pakistan to the nomination papers.

Altaf Shakoor said that it is the basic right of the voters to know the background, character and track record of the candidates contesting the general polls. He said the Pasban thanks the apex court of the Pakistan for its historic ruling.

He said this ruling has helped in restoration of confidence of people of Pakistan on democracy and democratic system. He said this decision has again revived the hopes of Pakistanis that the corrupt and crooked politicians would not again find their way to parliament. He said this affidavit would work as a monitor and check to ward off the corrupt elements and not allow them entry into electoral process. Pasban leader said this ruling is a blessing for the nation and a precious gift from the apex court, as it would help in holding free, fair and transparent elections in which only people with a corruption-free track record would be allowed to contest the polls.

He opined that the bold judicial activism prevailing in the country has further raised the respect and honor of our courts and wiped out the blemish of some decisions in past that were based on so-called Naziya e Zaroorat.

He said after the failure of politicians and bureaucracy, now the nation has pinned hopes on the apex judiciary and it is expected that the honorable judges would play their crucial role in defending the basic constitutional rights of the people of Pakistan.