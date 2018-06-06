Share:

Out of four federating units of Pakistan, Khyber Pukhtoonkhwah and Balochistan are regarded as smaller provinces which somehow have matched pace with development of other areas of the country. It is good to note that due importance and priority is now being attached by the federal government for accelerated development activities in different sectors.

According to the reports in the newspapers quoting Planning, Development and Reform Ministry officials, a number of development projects in energy, infrastructure and industrial cooperation are under planning and implementation in Balochistan and Khyber Pukhtoonkhwah and these have helped in the emergence of new urban centres in these areas providing job opportunities to local youth.

The officials further stated under great game changer China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Gwadar is being developed as a modern port city and a trade hub for the whole region, besides port development a number of welfare projects are also being implemented with Chinese finances ,these include Hubco Coal based Coastal 1320 MW project,Gwadar East Bay Expressway, New Gwadar International Airport, Technical and Vocational Institute, Pak China Friendship Hospital, Dredging of Berthing Areas,Gwadar Smart Port City Master Plan and Gwadar Free Zone and other livelihood projects.

Development projects in Khyber Pukhtoonkhwah include 870 megawatt Suki Kinari hydropower project,KP-Chitral COEC Link road from Gilgit, Shandor,Chitral to Chakdara, Fibre Optic Connectivity Project, Special Economic Zone at Rashakai, Greater Peshawar Region Mass Transit among several others mainly in energy and infrastructure sectors.

All these surely augur well for the well-being and welfare of people of both the provinces and all should be working dedicatedly and determinedly for completion of these projects timely brushing aside the negative-minded elements baseless objections being raised every now and then. All projects under CPEC umbrella are for the people of all regions of Pakistan without any discrimination and it bounden duty of all of us to ensure its successful completion.

MUHAMMAD MURTAZA ZEESHAN,

Lahore, May 8.