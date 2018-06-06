Share:

London-Star Wars actress Kelly Marie Tran, who has suffered months of racist and sexist abuse on social media, has deleted all her posts on Instagram.

Tran starred as mechanic-turned-Resistance fighter Rose Tico in 2017’s The Last Jedi. But she experienced a fierce backlash from some fans, who took aim at her ethnicity and appearance.

The film’s director, Rian Johnson, has defended the star, apparently describing some fans as “manbabies”.

As a Vietnamese-American, Tran was the first woman of colour to play a lead role in the iconic series. Some have fiercely criticised her Star Wars character and directed their hate at Tran personally.

In The Last Jedi, Rose joins the Resistance movement after the First Order - a military dictatorship - destroys her home.

She later sets out to work together with Finn, one of the film’s male protagonists, to take on the First Order.

In one of her now deleted Instagram posts, she had spoken about her excitement at joining the franchise.

“I know how lucky I am to be a part of something that people love, to be able to act and tell stories at all,” she said.

But shortly after the movie hit theatres last December, Tran began receiving abusive comments from Star Wars fans.

Rose Tico’s character page on Wookieepedia, an online Star Wars encyclopaedia, was changed so that she was renamed using a slur used to mock the East Asian accent.

US internet personality Paul Ramsay also tweeted a photo of Tran making fun of her appearance. Others took aim at her ethnicity and appearance - with numerous comments that were critical of her weight.