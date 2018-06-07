Share:

Estoril, Portugal - The 70th World News Media Conference, kicked off yesterday in Estoril town of Portugal.

The organising body, WAN-IFRA (World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers), brought together a constellation of publications from around the world to share expertise and new ideas.

WAN-IFRA’s body on editorial matters and press freedom, the World Editors Forum (WEF), voted in Rameeza Majid Nizami, from Nawa-i-waqt and The Nation, to serve as a member of the WEF board.

Pakistan was previously represented with great success by editor of the daily Dawn, Zaffar Abbas, for several consecutive terms.