Share:

WC squads at a glance

All 32 World Cup squads have been announced, and beyond the furore among nations choices, there is a lot to be gleaned from the wonderful list published on the Fifa website. Quickly brushing aside the fact that some players' measurements are rather questionable (most notably Harry Kane weighing 98kg - or 15-and-a-half stone, making him the second-heaviest player at the entire tournament), we now have a final list of the 736 players.

Teams playing the most

Spain lead the way when it comes to spending the time on pitch this season followed by France, Brazil, England and Portugal. Spain's squad have played almost a combined 10,000 minutes more than England's, 3000 more than France and 5000 more than Brazil. Players in the Premier League play more than other major leagues, but Gareth Southgate's squad have played the fourth most minutes of all the nations to qualify for the finals in Russia.

Oldest & youngest players

Egypt have the oldest player at the World Cup, taking 45-year-old goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary. Mexico's Rafael Marquez is the oldest outfielder, at 39. There are seven teenagers going to this summer's World Cup: Kylian Mbappe, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Achraf Hakimi, Francis Uzoho, Jose Luis Rodriguez, Moussa Wague and the youngest, Australia's Daniel Arzani. He is the only player going who was born in 1999 or later.

Home-based players

England are the only nation going to the World Cup for whom all 23 members of their squad are based in their own country, with every single players plying their trade in the Premier League. Russia, are England's closest challengers in this regard, with 21 players who play club football in Russia, while Saudi Arabia and Spain are no far behind. Switzerland, Iceland, Nigeria and Belgium all have just one player based at home, while Senegal and Sweden both have none.

Club representation

With 16 players at the Russia World Cup, Pep Guardiola's Premier League-conquering Manchester City side have the greatest representation this summer. Real Madrid and Barcelona are close behind, with 15 and 14, respectively, then PSG, Tottenham and Chelsea have 12 players apiece in Russia. Al-Hilal and Al-Alhi of the Saudi Arabian league have nine players each going to the World Cup, giving them the joint-10th highest representation.

League representation

With a whopping 124 players, England's football clubs are the most highly-represented at the Russia World Cup. As well as the 23 in Southgate's squad, England's leagues make up most of the Belgium squad. The only squads without anyone who plays their club football in England are Costa Rica, Iran, Panama, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay. Spain and Germany's leagues will have plenty of players at the World Cup, but perhaps most impressive is the fact that Italian football will have 58 players - the fourth-most - in Russia despite not even qualifying. The biggest surprise is Saudi Arabia, whose domestic football can boast 30 players at the 2018 World Cup.

Players played the most this season

Portugal and Sporting Lisbon goalkeeper Rui Patricio tops the 736-player list with 5,490 minutes over 61 games. Croatia defender Duje Caleta-Car, who helped RB Salzburg to the Europa League semi-finals, has played the most games of any outfield player who will be at the World Cup. His 5,117 minutes are 108 more than Atletico Madrid's Spanish midfielder Saul Niguez, with Argentina and Barcelona forward Lionel Messi fourth. Premier League players occupy 28 of the top 100 spots and there are five players from the Championship, spread across 16 nationalities. La Liga has the next highest figure among the European leagues, with 21 players - of 10 different nationalities - while Serie A has 11 players and Ligue 1 nine.

Average age of squads

England's Group G opponents Panama are taking the oldest squad this summer, with their 23 players at their debut World Cup averaging 29 years and 236 days old. They are closely followed by one of the teams that made England's last World Cup such a catastrophe, Costa Rica. Of the main contenders to win the competition, Argentina and Brazil have the oldest squads. At the other end of the spectrum, Nigeria have the youngest squad, closely followed by France and Gareth Southgate's inexperienced England squad, who average just 26 years and 18 days old. Gary Cahill is by far the most-capped player, with 59 international appearances to his name.

Champions League time

Brazil lead the way in spending more time on the pitch in the Champions League knockout stages this season compared to Brazil, Germany, Spain, France and Argentina players. Brazil spent almost 2,000 minutes more than Spain - thanks in part to Real Madrid's Marcelo and Casemiro and Liverpool's Roberto Firmino reaching the final, and Roma goalkeeper Alisson making it as far as the semis.Portugal's tally is boosted by the input of Cristiano Ronaldo, who played every minute in Real Madrid's 13-match run to victory in Kiev - the only player to do so. Ronaldo's 1,170 minutes on the pitch were more than any other player playing in the World cup.