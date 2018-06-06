Share:

SIALKOT-Traders threatened to take to the streets as a protest against the Sambrial police’s failure in arresting dacoits even after 12 days of the incident despite the provision of CCTV camera footage.

In a meeting of the Markazi Anjuman Tajraan Sambrial, the traders demanded early arrest of the dacoits who had looted Rs1.6 million at gunpoint from trader Ahsan about 12 days ago in Sambrial. President Sheikh Tahir Danish presided over the meeting.

They said that the Sambrial police have miserably failed to protect the local traders and to control crime against the traders. The traders unanimously passed anti-police resolution, saying that the police were still remaining unable to trace out the accused and arrest them.

The traders warned of observing complete shutdown in Sambrial besides blocking the main Sialkot-Sambrial-Wazirabad Road after coming on the roads if the police not arrest the accused within the next couple of days.

On the other side, police arrested two accused Ghulam Farid and Javaid Iqbal for stealing 240 litres petrol from the machinery being used in the construction of Sialkot-Lahore Motorway and parked at Saahowala-Sambrial camp. Police have sent the accused behind the bars.

Likewise, the Police arrested three accused consumers Arif Saleem (Chaprar) and Khadim Hussain and Shabir for stealing electricity direct from the main lines. Police have started investigation after registering separate cases against them.

Two passersby Amjad and Iqbal were injured seriously as a giant hoarding board fell on them at Khawaja Safdar Road Chowk Sialkot after being uprooted during the overnight’s windstorm. Reportedly, they were passing through there when the giant board fell on them, injuring them seriously. The Rescue 1122 shifted them to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot in critical condition.