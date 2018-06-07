Share:

KARACHI - Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Director General Samiuddin Siddiqui inaugurated a tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling at the KDA officers club on Wednesday.

On that occasion, Samiuddin highlighted the importance of tree plantation while said that to overcome environment pollution in the country, plantation is a dire need of the hour.

He said that the KDA would plant thousands of saplings. “With the cooperation of non-governmental organisation around 500,000 saplings would be planted in Gulistan Johar, North Karachi, Korangi and Clifton” he said.

He said that planting saplings was a cost-effective way to fight pollution which is an aggravating problem for many cities. The director general said that trees were already providing a lot of benefits to people.

He urged that it is responsibilities of all the citizens to plant maximum saplings in their gardens. On that occasion member of non-governmental organisation Cornel Ahtsham, Advocate Nadeem, Doctor Furqan and Fareed Ahmed praised the director general efforts and ensured for cooperation.

During inaugurated ceremony KDA Secretary Fuzail Bukhari, Finance Director Shams al Haq Siddiqui, Parks Director Warial Andhar, Parks Deputy Director Muhammad Arif, Recovery Director Atta Abbas, Chief Security officer Rao Muhammad Tariq, personal staff officer Nadeem Ahmed, Media Coordinator Farman Shah and other officers were present.