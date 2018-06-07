Share:

LAHORE - A 50-year-old woman was found dead at her apartment in Faisal Town, police said on Wednesday. Her body was moved to the morgue fro autopsy.

Police identified the deceased as Razia, who was residing alone in Flat No 111-B near Kotha Pind in Faisal Town. Police investigators say the body was partially decomposed. The police were investigating the death.

Man found dead

A 55-year-old was recovered dead from a footpath in the Kahna police precincts early Wednesday. The body, not identified yet, was sent to the morgue fro autopsy. The police were investigating the death.

Plaza catches fire on Hall Road

Valuables worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes when huge fire erupted in a commercial plaza on Hall Road, rescue workers said late Wednesday. No casualty was reported in the incident.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. However, firefighters say they believe short-circuiting caused the blaze which broke out inside the Khadim Plaza late Tuesday night. Several firefighting units were taking part in the operation to control the blaze. An official said the fire brigade vehicles could not reach close to the site because of narrow streets. The rescue operation was underway till late Wednesday night.