LAHORE - Youm-e-Ali (RA) was observed peacefully in the city amid tight security on Wednesday.

Rallies and mourning processions were organized to commemorate the martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (RA) in which thousands of devotees

took part.

A number of religious organisations also held seminars and symposiums to pay homage to Hazrat Ali (RA).

On the occasion special security arrangements were made to avoid any untoward incident. City traffic police also made special traffic plan for the procession. On the occasion, two SPs, five DSPs, 46 inspectors, 90 women traffic wardens and more than 500 traffic wardens performed duties along the route of main procession.

The main mourning procession started from Mobarak Haveli and passed through Chowk Nawab Sahab, Mochi Gate, then passed through Kucha Sheyan, Old Kotwali and Kashmir Bazaar.

After crossing the Bhati Gate the procession concluded at Kerbala Gamay Shah near Lower Mall before Maghrib prayers. Mourning processions followed the set routes and gathered at the pre-decided venues.

Participants in the procession also offered Zuhr prayers at Chowk Rang Mahal. Cellular services along the procession route were suspended until the procession rallies concluded.