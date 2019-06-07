Share:

The Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited SOS village at Ferozepur Road on the first day of Eid and distributed Eid gifts among the children. He congratulated the children on Eid and also inspected

the facilities being provided to them. He said that children living in SOS village deserve special attention and taking special care of them is our collective responsibility. Usman Buzdar said that he has especially come to SOS village for sharing the joys of Eid with the children and felt very happy to be here. He said that the character building of destitute children is the national obligation and we all should participate enthusiastically in this regard. He said that SOS village is playing an important role in providing shelter to the destitute children. He said that sharing joys with the destitute and shelter-less children is our national and religious responsibility.

He said that Eid teaches us that we include destitute and needy children in our joys. He said that SOS village is playing a vital role in making destitute children useful citizens of the country. He said that children are getting the best facilities in SOS village so that they can earn niche in society. He congratulated the administration and staff for this noble cause as it would have not been possible without sheer determination and strong dedication. He said the administration of SOS village is serving the society and the faces of the children are saying that in future they will become the great Pakistanis.

CM visits the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau on the first day of Eid. He extended Eid greetings to the children living there. The Chief Minister also visited the boys’ hostel and spent some time with the children. He mingled with the children and shook hand with them. He also gave away prizes to the children. He cut Eid cake and inaugurated and inspected the activity

room at Child Protection School. Talking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that he felt very happy to spend time with the children. He said that they are our children and taking their good care is our responsibility. He said that the Child Protection Bureau is discharging best work for the welfare of the destitute children. He said that the Punjab government will provide all-out support to the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau. Chairperson Sara Ahmed, Musarrat Cheema MPA, Jamshaid Iqbal Cheema, Additional Chief Secretary (Home),Secretary to CM, DC Lahore and concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

CM takes notice of Jalalpur Pirwala firing incident: Taking notice of firing between two groups in Jalalpur Pirwala, the Chief Minister sought a report from RPO Multan and directed to nab the accused involved in the firing incident. He said that those who are involved in this incident should be brought to justice as soon as possible. He said that demands of justice will be fulfilled at every cost and provision of justice to the bereaved family members will be ensured.