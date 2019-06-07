Share:

Funeral prayers were offered for acclaimed playwright, author, actor and critic Dr Anwar Sajjad in Lahore on Friday. He will be laid to rest later today.

Dr Sajjad passed away on Thursday evening after a prolonged illness, spending his final hours at his residence in Raiwind Lahore. He was 84.

Born on May 27, 1935 in Lahore. Dr Sajjad first studied medicine and completed his MBBS from Lahore's King Edward Medical College.

But it was due to his acting skills and flair for writing short stories, plays, and novels that he earned fame.

In 1989, he was awarded the Presidential Pride of Performance award.

He authored several works of fiction, including Chauraha, Janam Roop,Khushiyon Ka Bagh, Neeli Note Book, Talash-e-Wajood, ZardKunpal, Rasi ki zanjeer, Nigar Khana Saba, Sumandar, and others.

Dr Sajjad leaves behind a wife and a daughter.