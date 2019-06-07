Share:

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Development, Zulfi Bukhari has said that Pakistan

Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to fully protect and facilitate the overseas Pakistanis and other foreign investors, in order to attract huge investments for the prosperity of the country.

Addressing the participants of an Eid Milan Dinner hosted in his honour by the United Kingdom Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (UKPCCI) in London, he said due to prudent and business-friendly investment policies of the PTI government the country would witness a huge foreign direct investments from Egypt, Malaysia and Gulf countries, adding that nine business tycoons would come to Pakistan with their huge investments by the end of June this year.

The event was attended among others by President of UKPCCI Amjad Khan, UKPCCI Chairman Board of Directors Shahid Mirza, its representatives Sajid Khan, Faisal Khawaja, Asad Shah, Tahira Butt, Aisha Malik, Mian Wahid ur Rehman, British Pakistani community businessmen and the UK-based Pakistani journalists.

He said international business tycoons wanted to make investments in Pakistan, as they knew that an honest, transparent and business-friendly leadership in the face of Prime Minister Imran Khan was ruling the country and their investments would be fully protected and facilitated.

Bukhari said Pakistan offered tremendous opportunities for investors including foreigners in different sectors of the economy with high returns and urged the British Pakistani investors to take optimum benefit from the opportunities for their own benefit and for the socioeconomic prosperity of Pakistan.

He said the UKPCCI would also help in a project of Pakistan International airlines (PIA) for the development of the national flag carrier. He invited the UK investors to invest in information technology and special economic zones and establish their industries in these profitable zones and government would fully facilitate them. He said the UKPCCI was a heritage which had produced British Pakistani tycoons like Sir Anwar Pervaiz and Pakistan looked towards their investments.

He said due to wrong policies of PML-N government the Pakistani exports were stagnant while owing to the prudent policies of the present PTI government, the exports from Pakistan during the last eight months had increased. He lauded Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce, Textile and Industries Abdul Razzaq Dawood’s efforts for increasing Pakistani exports.

Bukhari said the PTI government wanted to facilitate the overseas Pakistanis investors and in this regard efforts were being made to provide all overseas chambers chairs to be included in the board of Overseas Pakistani Foundation and engage them in the development process of the country with the help of their investments.

He said the government was taking a number of measures for the welfare and resolution of overseas Pakistanis problems including the establishment of overseas courts. He said during eight months of the government many initiatives had been taken especially resolving the property related issues of overseas Pakistanis. He said overseas

Pakistani police station for registration of their complaints of cases was being established in Sector F-6/3 of Islamabad.

He said similar police stations would be set up in other parts of Punjab and also replicated them in other provinces to facilitate overseas Pakistanis complaints/cases and their speedy redressal. He said overseas Pakistanis ministry had resolved a number of issues which had never done in the past by previous governments. “My office is always opened to overseas Pakistanis”, he remarked.