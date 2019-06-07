Share:

Indian troops , in their latest act of state terrorism, martyred four Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district of occupied Kashmir on Friday, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The youth were martyred during a cordon and search operation in Panjran area of the district.

The killing sparked protests by residents resulting in clashes between the demonstrators and the Indian forces. The Indian troops fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters which resulted in several people being injured.

The occupying troops have suspended internet services in Pulwama and several other areas in South Kashmir following the clashes.