Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Qamar Zaman Kaira on Friday suggested the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led federal government to mend its ways, by stating that protest movements are meant to “correct attitude.”

Reportedly, he stated that the PPP has no intention of toppling the government; however asked the government to correct itself.

“The upcoming budget [for the financial year 2019-20] may further increase the burden on the common man with inflation,” he said, adding that already several mini-budgets have been introduced [by the government].

He maintained that they [the party members] would confront the cases against them, and protest would be staged inside and outside of the parliament.

“The wave of terrorism is rising again, and significant changes are being unfolded in the region,” he added. "If [PML-N president] Shehbaz Sharif is returning back, then its a good thing."