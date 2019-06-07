Share:

Two defensive errors in extra time gave the Netherlands a 3-1 win over England in Thursday's UEFA Nations League semifinal.

England took the lead in the first half after Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt tripped Marcus Rashford in the box. The England striker picked himself up and converted the resultant penalty to give his side a 1-0 lead going into half time.

Despite being a goal behind, the Netherlands grew into the game, and after having troubled England with their set pieces throughout, their persistence was rewarded when de Ligt atoned for his first half error by heading home from a corner on 73 minutes.

England substitute Jesse Lingard thought he had scored towards the end of normal time, only to see his strike ruled offside by VAR.

Into extra time, the Netherlands continued to pressure England's defenders, and took the lead on 97 minutes when John Stones was caught in possession by Memphis Depay, with the unfortunate Kyle Walker turning Quincy Promes' effort into his own net.

Some more calamitous England defending a few minutes later saw Ross Barkley lose the ball to leave Promes with a simple finish to make the final score 3-1.

The Netherlands will now face Portugal in the Nations League final on Sunday evening, while England will contest the third place play-off against Switzerland earlier that afternoon.