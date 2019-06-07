Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has written a letter to his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, in which he once again expressed the desire to step forward for longstanding peace in the region.

Sources said that Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulates Modi on becoming Indian prime minister for the second term.

He stated in his letter that Pakistan desires peace in the region which is the only path to bring stability, prosperity and development.

It is also stated that Islamabad wants resolution of Kashmir and all outstanding issues besides making joint efforts for the development of the [South Asia] region.

The premier offered his Indian counterpart to show the willingness of making coordination for going ahead after resolving all issues for development and stability of the region.