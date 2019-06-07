Share:

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

According to Met Office, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in central/southern Punjab, eastern Balochistan and Sindh during the next 24 hours. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in central/southern Punjab, eastern Balochistan, Sindh, plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during past 24 hours. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.