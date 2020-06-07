PESHAWAR - Ten officials of the Forensic Sciences Laboratory, which runs under the Khyber Pàkhtunkhwa Police, tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.
Similarly, the tests of 26 more policemen of the Forensic Laboratory are still awaited, an official told The Nation.
He added that all the 10 cops were having mild symptoms.
Meanwhile, Capital City Police Officer Muhammad Ali Gandapur told this correspondent that there have been a total of 35 corona patients in the Peshawar Police so far while one cop has died of the virus in the provincial capital.
Earlier, three policemen were martyred due to Covid-19 in Mardan region force, including one each from Nowshera, Swabi and Mardan districts.
Also, more than 50 cops in various regions and wings have tested positive in the province.
Some of them have recovered after spending two weeks in quarantine.
DSP Attique Shah from Peshawar Police said that he has recovered after remaining in quarantine for around two weeks and now has also joined his duty.
The officer was among the cops who had sealed different places in the city after positive cases were reported from there and also worked to ensure lockdown during Ramazan.
Many in the force have asked for a Martyrs Package for those who have lost their lives to the Covid-19 while performing their duties.