PESHAWAR - Ten officials of the Foren­sic Sciences Laborato­ry, which runs under the Khyber Pàkhtunkhwa Police, tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.

Similarly, the tests of 26 more policemen of the Forensic Laboratory are still awaited, an offi­cial told The Nation.

He added that all the 10 cops were having mild symptoms.

Meanwhile, Capital City Police Officer Mu­hammad Ali Gandapur told this correspondent that there have been a to­tal of 35 corona patients in the Peshawar Police so far while one cop has died of the virus in the provincial capital.

Earlier, three police­men were martyred due to Covid-19 in Mardan re­gion force, including one each from Nowshera, Swa­bi and Mardan districts.

Also, more than 50 cops in various regions and wings have tested positive in the province.

Some of them have re­covered after spending two weeks in quarantine.

DSP Attique Shah from Peshawar Police said that he has recovered af­ter remaining in quar­antine for around two weeks and now has also joined his duty.

The officer was among the cops who had sealed different places in the city after positive cases were reported from there and also worked to ensure lock­down during Ramazan.

Many in the force have asked for a Martyrs Pack­age for those who have lost their lives to the Cov­id-19 while performing their duties.