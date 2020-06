Share:

BARA - Two Christian brothers con­verted to Islam in Bara sub-division of Khyber tribal dis­trict on Saturday.

Sattar Yousaf Maseeh and Waris Yousaf Maseeh, hailing from Multan district of Punjab province, are working un­der the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) at a quar­antine centre in Dogra area.