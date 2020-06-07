DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Assistant Commissioner (AC) Dera Muhammad Mohsin Salahuddin visited various city bazaars and the Circular Road on Saturday and reviewed the situation with respect to implementation on the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government to ensure protection of the general public from the coronavirus. During his visit, the AC ordered the closure of 37 shops when he found out that their owners were not ensuring implementation on the SOPs. Speaking on the occasion, he said that full implementation on the precautionary measures should be ensured; otherwise strict action would be taken against the violators. He said that the only cure for the coronavirus was to take precautionary measures. Later, the Assistant Commissioner also visited various petrol pumps where he also reviewed the gauge and the price list besides implementation on the SOPs
