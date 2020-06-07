Share:

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Assistant Commis­sioner (AC) Dera Muham­mad Mohsin Salahud­din visited various city bazaars and the Circular Road on Saturday and re­viewed the situation with respect to implementa­tion on the Standard Oper­ating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government to ensure protection of the general public from the coronavirus. During his visit, the AC ordered the closure of 37 shops when he found out that their owners were not en­suring implementation on the SOPs. Speaking on the occasion, he said that full implementation on the precautionary measures should be ensured; oth­erwise strict action would be taken against the viola­tors. He said that the only cure for the coronavirus was to take precaution­ary measures. Later, the Assistant Commissioner also visited various petrol pumps where he also re­viewed the gauge and the price list besides imple­mentation on the SOPs