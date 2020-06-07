Share:

KARACHI - Government of Sindh has arrested 80 drivers and impose fines of a total of Rs 77,300 to 91 passenger vehicles for violations of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the provincial government to curb the spread of novel coronavirus.

According to details, administration took strict action against intra-city transporters in Karachi, Hyderabad, Shikarpur, Badin, Sukkur, Larkana and other districts of the province. Sindh Transport Minister Awais Shah informed that cases had been registered against 21 drivers while 32 passenger vans, busses, coaches and taxies had been impounded by police and were shifted to respective police station.

The minister also issued show cause notices to six regional secretaries for not exhibiting satisfactory performance.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh government allowed resumption of public transport with strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) from June 3.

According to SOPs, transporters were not allowed to accommodate more passengers than the seating capacity of the bus and wearing masks was compulsory.