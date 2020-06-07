Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan yesterday said that significant funds will be allocated for the uplift of health sector in the province in the upcoming financial budget so that the health service de­livery system could be strengthened and improved in the province to en­able it effectively deal with the chal­lenges of any emergency situation including that of COVID-19.

He further said that special atten­tion will be paid to fulfil the deficien­cies of doctors, nurses, paramed­ics and other health professionals, medical equipments and emergen­cy medicines in all the categories of hospitals ranging from Basic Health Units upto Territory Care Hospitals.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding the for­mulation of Annual Development Program (ADP) of health sector for the upcoming financial year held here at the Chief Minister Secretariat.

Provincial Health Minister, Tai­mur Saleem Jhagra, Additional Chief Secretary, Shakil Qadir, Principal Secretary to CM, Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Planning and Develop­ment, Humayun Khan, Secretary Health, Syed Imtiaz Hussain and oth­er relevant authorities attended the meeting.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing about the proposed devel­opmental schemes of health sector to be included in the next ADP.

The meeting also reviewed the progress so far made on the com­pletion of ongoing developmental schemes under the current ADP.

The meeting was informed that a comprehensive program for im­proving service delivery in all public sector hospitals had been proposed for the new ADP whereas a scheme for upgradation of all nine nursing schools of the province to nursing colleges would also be reflected in the new ADP in order to revamp the nursing sector as per the require­ments of the modern age.

It was informed during the meet­ing that additional funds will be allo­cated to extend the coverage of Sehat Insaf Card Scheme to the 100% pop­ulation of the province.

A number of other schemes like strengthening the routine im­munization, upgradation of hospi­tals, provision of emergency med­icines and medical equipments, hiring of essential health staff for hospitals and special initiatives to effectively deal with the corona pan­demic would be part of the health sector ADP.

Regarding the proposed schemes for the merged areas, the meeting was told that under the Accelerated Implementation Plan (AIP) projects for upgradation of all Districts and Tehsil Headquarters Hospitals of merged areas, hiring of the required health staff and provision of latest medical equipments for these hospi­tals would be completed during the next financial year.

The chief minister termed the timely completion of the ongoing developmental schemes as priority area of his government and directed the high ups of health department to ensure the completion of the ongoing scheme as per the given timelines.

He said that timely completion of the developmental schemes would not be compromised in any case and warned that strict action would be taken against those responsible for delay in the completion of public welfare initiatives.