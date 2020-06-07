Share:

MIRPUR - Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Saturday said that his government was determined to give a top priority to launching development projects close to this side of the Line of Control (LOC) in Samahni and Barnala sectors in Bhimbher district in the new fiscal year budget.

He was talking to a delegation of public representatives, which called on him here under the leadership of Administrator District Council Bhimber Raja Ghulam Rabbani. The administrator discussed with the Prime Minister the ongoing development projects in district Bhimber, problems being faced by the Indian firing affectees at CFL, government measures against the coronavirus in the region and other matters of mutual interest.

The prime minister said the government would take all possible care of the educational, health and other basic needs of the masses, living alongside or adjacent to the CFL.

He said valiant people of Samahni are the first defense line of the motherland and are rendering matchless sacrifices along-with the Pakistan Army to protect the motherland. Raja Farooq Haider Khan added that in upcoming budget, special attention would be paid to the welfare projects in the areas affected by the Indian firing.