LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of incident of biting of dogs to the children in Muzaffargarh and sought a report from RPO Dera Ghazi Khan.

Buzdar expressed sorrow and grief over the death of a child and extended heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family members. He directed to provide best treatment facilities to the injured children. He directed to investigate this tragic incident and report should be sent to his office so that legal action could be taken against those responsible for this negligence.

Condoles death of

Maria Memon’s mother

Buzdar has expressed sorrow and grief over the sad demise of mother of anchor person Maria Memon. Buzdar extended heartfelt sympathies and condoled with the bereaved family members and said that he is deeply saddened over the demise of her mother.

There is no alternative of mother. He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the family members to bear this loss with fortitude.

Buzdar also expressed sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Haji Rafique Mughal, Chief News Agent of Daily Khabrain Lahore.

In his condolence message, Buzdar prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the family members to bear this loss with fortitude.