4960 new Coronavirus cases have surfaced in the country over the last twenty four hours taking the total tally to 98,943.

These include 3,7090 in Punjab, 36,364 in Sindh, 13,001 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 6221 in Balochistan, 4,979 in Islamabad, 927 in Gilgit Baltistan and 361 in Azad Kashmir.

The death toll from the virus stands at 2002 with 67 deaths reported over the last twenty four hours. 23,100 corona tests were also carried out during this period.

33,645 patients have so far recovered from the disease.