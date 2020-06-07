Share:

RAWALPINDI - A court extended the physical remand of a couple accused of killing an eight-year-old female domestic worker for three days here on Saturday.

The female domestic worker namely Zahra Bibi (8) was brutally tortured by the couple for freeing the parrots from a cage in a house in Bahria Town. Later, the innocent maid was raped by the landlord on May 31 and moved to hospital for medical treatment. However, Zahra took her last breath in hospital and a security incharge of housing society stated before police girl was brought here by her landlord Hassan Siddique. Police held the accused and his wife KalsoomBibi after filing a case against them.

According to details, officials of Police Station Rawat, headed by Sub Inspector Mukhtar, produced the couple before court of Area Magistrate Sheikh RizwanHanif after expiry of three-day remand.

The investigators sought further three-day extension in the physical remand of the accused saying police would bring the accused to Forensic Lab Lahore for his DNA test. The judge accepted the plea of the investigators and extended three-day physical remand of killer couple.

In a statement, City Police Officer Muhammad AhsanYounas said police would solve this case on merit. He said the DNA test of accused would be helpful in proving rape with the innocent girl.

He said those involved in child abuse cases would be dealt with iron hands.