Share:

LAHORE - The district administration on Saturday sealed two water parks in the provincial capital for violation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab govt. Following the direction of Deputy Commissioner Danish Afzal, Assistant Commissioner City Tabraiz Murree conducted a raid and sealed Saith Water Land and Sadaf Water Land for violating the SOPs.

He also arrested five people and took them into custody for legal proceedings.

He said the district administration regularly inspected public points to ensure the SOPs implementation issued by the government.