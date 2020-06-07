Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ed Sheeran is said to have come out of music retirement to write new songs with South African singer Jeremy Loops. The Shape Of You, 29, announced back in August 2019 that he intended to take an ‘extended break’ from the music business following the end of his record-breaking 258-date Divide tour. But Jeremy, 36, revealed recently that he had been working on an exciting new project with Ed prior to the UK’s lockdown. The singer said: ‘I arrived early in the morning and we worked all day on a few different songs. He’s known to be a very fast writer. He’s very fluid and moves quickly. He can work with whoever he wants, so there’s something beautiful about the fact that he wanted to work with me. I couldn’t have called him and been like, “Yeah, I want to work together, like, get ready”.’