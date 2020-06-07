Share:

Recently, the government declared an ease to the lockdown and reiterated that standard operating procedures (SOPs) should be mandatorily followed if we wish to move back towards normality. These SOPs, however, are being violated all across the country, with the government helpless in enforcing people to follow its guidelines. The government’s primary focus with the ease of the lockdown was the country’s flailing economy. However, I believe that if there is to be a move towards normality, educational institutions and public libraries should be the government’s primary concern in reopening, as it is arguably the foundation of our society.

SOHAIL AHMED SOOMRO,

Sukkur.