PESHAWAR - On the instructions of Mian Anis-ur-Rehman, Admin­istrator, Town III, Pesha­war, Chief Officer Nas­rullah Shah Saturday distributed masks among the employees of Town III to ensure safety from coronavirus.

It is necessary to wear a mask in the office build­ings, Nasrullah Shah said.

He said, if any em­ployee found without a mask, strict action would be taken against him and in this connec­tion for the information of the general public in Town-III area banners were also put up in the Town III office to use mask, gloves, and sani­tizers and avoid shaking hands, hugging.