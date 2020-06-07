Share:

KARACHI - The Meteorological department on Saturday forecast partly cloudy and humid weather with chances of drizzle on Sunday in the metropolis.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 35 to 37 and 28 to 30, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 70 to 80 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over the province. However, partly cloudy/cloudy with chances of dust-thunderstorm/rain may occur at isolated places in Mirpurkhas division, while partly cloudy conditions with chances of drizzle in night/morning along the coast during the next 24 hours.