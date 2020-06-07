Share:

National Command and Operation Centre has allocated and issued 250 additional ventilators over last one week through NDMA to overcome challenges in critical care.

According to the data available, out of these, 72 ventilators have been issued to Punjab, 52 each to Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 20 to Balochistan and 10 each to AJK and GB and 34 to ICT.

The purpose is to enhance capacity and meet requirements of provinces including Azad Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and the Federal Capital.

From the available stock, 32 percent ventilators have been allocated for COVID till date.

In Faisalabad, 150 ventilators are available, of those 57 are allocated for the COVID and only five are occupied.

In Lahore, number of available ventilators is 793, where 214 have been allocated for COVID and 77 are occupied by corona patients.

In Multan and Rawalpindi, 150 and 229 ventilators are available respectively.

In Karachi, the number of available ventilators is 461 while 136 have been set aside for corona patients.

In Hyderabad, the number of available ventilators is 50, of which 20 are specified for corona patients.

In Peshawar, the number of available ventilators is 171, and 75 have been allocated for COVID. Of these, 47 are occupied.

In Abbottabad, the number of available ventilators is 25, of which 12 are allocated for COVID and four are occupied so far.

In Quetta, the number of available ventilators is 61, of which 29 are allocated for COVID patients.

In Gilgit, the number of available ventilators is 26, of which 5 are allocated for COVID and one is occupied.

In Mirpur, the number of available ventilators is 11 and all are allocated for COVID.

In Muzaffarabad, the number of available ventilators is 28, of which 18 are allocated for COVID.

And in Islamabad, the number of available ventilators is 246, of which 92 are allocated for COVID, and 13 are occupied.

Earlier the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Zafar Mirza said 75 percent beds at intensive care units at hospitals are unoccupied and available for COVID-19 patients.