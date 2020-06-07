Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman on Saturday inaugurated e-system for the payment of traffic challans as well as Time Scheduling System for the driving license. Usman Buzdar was also briefed about both the systems.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the Chief Minister said that online payment of traffic challans will create ease for public.

He said that closure of driving licenses centre during the recent corona outbreak, people were facing difficulties.

He said online Time Schedule System will help citizens to get time and date from 18 driving centres of Lahore.

He congratulated Lahore Traffic Police and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for starting e-system for the payment of traffic challans as well as Time Scheduling System for getting the license. He said that getting benefit from modern technology is government policy.

He said that banking hours are limited due to corona outbreak and people are facing difficulties in paying traffic challans in time.

He said that City Traffic Police in collaboration with Punjab Information Technology Board has taken a lead by introducing e-system. He said that Punjab government will continue to take steps for facilitating citizens.

On this occasion, the CM announced to extend the scope of e-system for payment of traffic challan and Time Scheduling System in the other cities of the province.

He said that traffic fines can easily be deposited through one-link ATM machines, mobile application, internet banking as well as online from any branch of any bank.

These measures will ensure the implementation of social distancing. He further maintained that these steps will not only help to increase the revenue of Punjab government but will also bring transparency in revenue collection.

He said that these initiatives of Punjab government will also help to compile the records of those who used to violating traffic rule repeatedly. He said that citizens can get this facility through Rasta Aap, web portal and call centres.

He said that such citizen, who does not know the use of information technology can go to nearest driving centre and get time and date.

He said that such initiatives of government will not only help citizens to get rid from long queue and wait but will also improve service delivery.

Orders strict implementation of mask wearing at public places

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed strict enforcement of condition of wearing masks in the province. He said that condition of wearing masks should strictly be implemented at public places, markets, bazaars and parks.

He said that action will be taken against violators.

Protecting the lives of citizens is the top priority of the government. Wearing masks is essential for the safety of the citizens and they must wear masks when they leave their homes.

He said that no stone will be left unturned for the treatment of corona affected patients.

Beds, ventilators and necessary medicines are available in public hospitals of Punjab, he added.

Govt has allowed the corona affected patients to isolate themselves in homes.

He said that controlling the spread of corona is collective responsibility. Govt will continue to take necessary steps constantly for safeguarding the people.

He said that business condition is subject to implementation of SOPs. Action will be taken against business houses which violate the SOPs.

He said that services of doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff are commendable, who are engaged in treatment of corona affected patients. Govt salutes doctors, nurses and paramedical staff for their services in this time of trial.