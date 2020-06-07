Share:

ISLAMABAD - The parliamentary opposition parties will jointly force the federal government in the national assembly session to immediately call Council of Common Interests (CCI) to chalk out a uniform policy in the country to avoid fast spread of COVID-19.

The federal government, despite opposition’s desire, had not called the CCI meeting in the last three month to prepare a uniform policy to win the war against the deadly virus. The cases of Coronavirus, soon after Eid-Ul-fitr, started increasing day by day. The opposition parties will demand the government to call CCI without any delay, said opposition parties members.

The government’s concerned departments have already ignored the proposal floated by its Minister IPC Dr.Fehmida Mirza around two months ago. Minister IPC had asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to call CCI for creating unity among the provinces for implementing different policies on lockdown and other matters in crisis situation.

Provinces, since start of cases in Pakistan, could not evolve a uniform strategy

The provinces, since the start of cases emerging in Pakistan, could not evolve a uniform strategy to avoid the spread of coronavirus. The provinces, for over two months, had never hesitated to criticize the policies of each other for allegedly taking improper measures in crisis like situation. The opposition members, on point of order, would blame the treasury benches for not using appropriate forum of CCI to chalk out the same strategy in all provinces and federal capital in the Coronavirus crisis.

Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif had once asked the prime minister to call a CCI meeting for taking mutual decisions to work with unity in crisis like situation in the country some two months ago. However, the demand was not given due importance as yet. Shehbaz Sharif had floated the demand to call CCI when the country recorded around ten positive cases of coronavirus.

Around two-third members of the committee can also submit a requisition to bind the chairman of the committee to immediately call the meeting. They said the CCI meeting had been called in the past in crisis time to work jointly.