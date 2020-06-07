Share:

DADU - Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the district during the next 24 hours. On Saturday, the maximum temperature recorded in the city was 47 degree Celsius.

On the other hand, more than 20 persons fainted on Saturday due to intense heat and were later admitted to a hospital. An official of the Met department told newsmen that the temperature would continue to rise in the city and other areas of the district in the coming days.

“However, dust raising winds and rain are expected at isolated places,” the official added.