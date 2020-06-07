Share:

LAHORE - Panasonic Marketing Middle East & Africa (PMMAF) has announced its new partnership in Pakistan with Pak Elektron Limited (PEL). Formalized at the Panasonic Partnership Summit held in Lahore, the companies joined hands to offer a diverse range of premium and locally-fit products to better meet the unique needs of the Pakistani market.

First on the agenda of this partnership will be the distribution of Panasonic’s latest line up of air conditioner models. As indicated by some industry reports, the rising urbanization, expanding middle class population and a growing workforce with high purchasing power are all contributing to the high demand for ACs in the country. To meet this demand, Panasonic, will rely on its 60-years of expertise in AC business backed by PEL’s in-depth understanding of Pakistani market, strong distribution network and after sales service.

Commenting on the collaboration, Hiroyuki Shibutani, Managing Director – PMMAF said “We are pleased to have partnered with Pak Elektron Limited and are confident of this strategic step to expand our reach in Pakistan – a key market for us – at the same time support the nation’s economic growth potential.”

Echoing a similar sentiment, Murad Saigol – CEO, Pak Elektron Limited expressed, “Pak Elektron Limited has set successive standards in terms of developments in the Pakistani home appliances and electrical industries. Partnering with a true global innovator like Panasonic will help strengthen our offerings in the market to the next level. Together, we hope to set a new benchmark in terms of technological advancements so that we provide essential products anchored on high-quality Japanese craftsmanship, and which truly enhance our customers’ everyday lives.”