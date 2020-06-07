Share:

On this day in 1958, in Minneapolis, United States, prolific singer-songwriter, actor, dancer, producer and filmmaker, the jack of all trades, Prince Rogers Nelson, was born. With his wide variety of music, including pop, R&B, rock, funk, and soul, coupled with his flamboyant persona, Prince was regarded as one of the greatest musicians of his generation. He penned many contemporary hits, such as 1999, Controversy and the Academy Award winning album and film of the same name, Purple Rain.

Prince’s diversity and all-round ability is what distinguished him from the other musicians of his time. To make such great leaps in a wide array of fields made Prince one of a kind. Additionally, at a time when musicians were known to adhere to certain principles and conventions, Prince challenged the boundaries of sexuality, masculinity, and more with his provocative, daring demeanor and approach to both music and life.

A cultural icon, at the time of his death in 2016, Prince had sold over a 100 million records worldwide, was inducted into the Hall of Fame of three different genres of music, and had won seven Grammy Awards, an Academy Award and a Golden Globe. A legend with an undeniable impact for all time to come.