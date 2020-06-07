Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has urged political parties to act responsibly and avoid blame game to deal with the unprecedented challenge of coronavirus pandemic.

The minister while addressing a media briefing in Islamabad alnogwith Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said that the government had adopted a comprehensive roadmap to handle the coronavirus challenge which is being appreciated at world level.

The Minister said despite the economic constraint, the government gave a mammoth stimulus package of 1.2 trillion rupees to provide cushion and support to every segment of the society affected by the contagion.

He appreciated the role of National Command and Operation Centre, doctors and paramedics in dealing with the pandemic.

While speaking on the occasion, Murad Saeed said PTI government is vigilant and taking all-out measures to deal with the Corona pandemic. He said coronavirus is a pandemic which has affected the whole world including developed countries and we are fighting with it with our limited resources. He said the measures of the government in containing the pandemic and providing relief to the Corona affected people have been appreciated by the world community.

Responding to the PPP’s leaderships’ diatribe, he said after 18th amendment, the health is a provincial subject but still federal government is trying best to facilitate provinces in dealing with the corona pandemic.

Murad Saeed said PTI government made all decisions keeping in view the Corona-affected people’s miseries and provided a support package for industrial sector and the people who have lost their jobs.

Murad Saeed said it is a matter of great satisfaction that the country has domestically started production of sanitizers and masks and now we can export Personal Protective Equipments including masks and sanitizers. He regretted that the health sector was neglected in the past but the present government has now enhanced its capacity in a short span of time.

He said more than twenty thousand doctors have been trained in a short period of time to deal with the pandemic effectively. He said the country’s testing capacity per day has gradually been enhanced to thirty thousand which was one hundred at initial stage.

The Minister said strict actions are being taken for the implementation of Standard Operating Procedure to deal with the coronavirus and1311 markets have been sealed so far which have violated the SOPs.

He said smart lockdown has been imposed on 845 points across the country. While criticising the PPP government’s policies, he said people are dying of hunger due to lack of good governance in Sindh.