LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday took strong notice of overcharging by Pakistan International Airlines and directed authorities to facilitate citizens stranded in United Arab Emirates.

Later, Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar directed the officials to control fares and provide relief to the passengers. According to PIA Spokesperson Abdullah Khan, one-way fare of the national carrier to any city of Pakistan from the UAE is 1120 Dirhams. He said if any agent is charging more fare, the information of it should be sent to PIA immediately.The spokesperson asked the intending passengers to purchase tickets from PIA offices established in Pakistan embassies in the UAE, any booking office of PIA in Pakistan or from the agents in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Earlier, it was reported that some agents were charging more than two thousand Dirhams for travel to Pakistan.