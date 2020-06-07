Share:

Rawalpindi - Police arrested two members of auto-theft gang and recovered 12 stolen motorcycles from their possession, informed a police spokesman on Saturday.

Similarly, police also held an accused involved in murder case besides netting other eight proclaimed offenders during a drive against the outlaws, he said.

According to him, the officials of Police Station (PS) Waris Khan, following orders of Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Division Rai Mazhar, have busted an auto-theft gang by arresting two of its active members. He said the police have recovered 12 stolen motorcycles from the possession of two-member gang identified as Tauqeer Mughal and Shehbaz Ali. A case has been registered against the accused, he said adding that the accused were also involved in motorcycle lifting from the precincts of police stations Naseerabad and Westridge. In a statement, SP Rai Mazhar appreciated the services of PS Waris Khan SHO SI Ghazanfar Abbas and his team. He said the investigators would also arrest the facilitators of the members of auto-theft gang.

Meanwhile, police have arrested a man involved in a murder case along with eight POs during raids in different parts of the district, the spokesman said.

He said SHO PS Gujar Khan Inspector Mian Imran Abbas, following orders of SP Saddar Division Zia Uddin, has arrested a murder accused namely Mansoor Sultan and put him behind the lock up. He said the accused along with other accomplices shot dead Shaukat Ali over land dispute and fled. He said raids are being carried out to arrest the other fleeing accused. He said police also launched a special drive against POs on directions of city police chief and held men wanted by police in different cases.