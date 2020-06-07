Share:

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Police arrested two persons during a blockade and recovered fake currency notes worth Rs118,000 from their possession here on Sat­urday. Later, police regis­tered a case against the suspects and remanded them in custody. Accord­ing to details, SHO Pervez Shah along with police personnel during a block­ade at Mufti Mehmood Chowk seized 40 coun­terfeit notes of Rs1,000 from the suspects Abdul Manan Kharoti of Mand­haran Kalan and 78 notes of Rs1,000 from accused Taslim Marwat of Wanda Junder at Sheikh Yusuf Ada. The two accused were handing over fake currency notes to inno­cent citizens and especial­ly middlemen under the guise of shopping. Police recovered a total of Rs. 118,000 in fake currency from them and registered separate cases.