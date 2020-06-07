Share:

LAHORE - Chief Secretary Punjab Jawwad Rafique Malik has directed the officers of the Local Government Department to work day-and-night for the provision of municipal services so that people could not face any difficulty in getting basic civic amenities such as sanitation, water supply and drainage.

He issued these directions, while speaking to 402 municipal officers, recently appointed by the Local Government Department, through video link at his Camp Office here on Saturday.

Local Government Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi and senior officers of the department were also present on the occasion.

The Chief Secretary said that the provision of basic facilities to people at their doorsteps was the priority of the government and the officers should play their role in fulfilling the vision of the government.

He said that the appointment of officers would strengthen the Local Bodies and administrative matters will be improved at the level of metropolitan, municipal corporations and tehsils.

Local Government Secretary Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi briefed that 402 municipal officers including 32 women were recruited through the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC). He said that these officers were given four-week online training which saved Rs 26.8 million. Chief Secretary appreciated the performance of Local Government Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi and advised him and other officers to continue their work with commitment and dedication.